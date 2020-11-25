Brie & Nikki Bella Are Planning a WWE Comeback for the Sweetest Reason

Parenthood is filled with proud moments, big and small — but it’s nice when that pride goes both ways and your kids can be proud of you. It’s also nice, when you’re a parent who works outside the home, for your kids to actually be able to see and understand what you do. We’re guessing that WWE Hall of Famers Nikki Bella and Brie Bella feel the same way — and the chance to share their talents in the wrestling ring with their children may be what spurs the Total Bellas stars to get back into action. During their appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the Bella twins disclosed that they do, in fact, hope to make a comeback in the future, and their inspiration for getting back in the ring is beyond sweet: They want their boys to be able to watch them and cheer them on.

While Nikki’s fiancé (and current Dancing With the Stars champ) Artem Chigvintsev previously shared with US Magazine that the Bella twins were considering a WWE return, we now have more details: Brie explained to Hall that they have their eye on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

“When Nikki and I left, the Tag Team titles came and we were like, wait a second, those titles are for the Bella twins, how’d they come after us?” Brie shared. “So Nikki and I said we definitely have one more last run in us. It’s not anytime soon. We’d kind of like to do it in a couple years is what we’re feeling because we’d like our boys to be two and watch us.”

“That would be the dream — to see them ringside as we compete,” Nikki added.

Of course, the twins famously gave birth to their baby boys one day apart; Nikki delivered baby Matteo on July 31 and Brie welcomed Buddy Dessert on Aug 1.

Nikki retired from wrestling after a European tour in March 2019, which she completed without Brie, who gave up wrestling officially after Evolution. However even while pregnant, it is clear that their love of wrestling continues to play a huge role in the twins’ lives. Back in April, Nikki shared a video on Instagram celebrating Wrestlemania in the cutest way.

“Happy #wrestlemania WWE Universe! Had to get back into this for WM Day!” she wrote.

In their interview with Hall, Nikki added, “We both felt like our last run, we’re like, that’s not what we want to end on, like our careers officially. We just have that one more left in us.”

We couldn’t agree more, and we can’t wait to see the Bella twins back in the ring doing what they love — with their kids cheering them on.

