Target’s Black Friday Toy Sale Will Help You Save 50% Off Everything on Your Kid’s Wish List

We made it — it’s finally Thanksgiving — and that means it’s time to rev up your engines for Black Friday shopping. While your turkey feast may look different this year, one thing that remains the same is deal shopping from your couch. And if you’re a parent, that means finding unbelievable deals on kids and baby items to make your little one’s holiday merry and bright. Of course, Target always has our back with toy deals — and they’re live now!
There are so many sales on toys at Target, that you could spend hours perusing the finds. The best picks include 40 percent off LEGOS, buy one get one half off select toys, and 50 percent off puzzles for the entire family. If you’re really looking to entertain your kids (er, keep them from driving you crazy), you can even save $285 on this KidKraft Play Set and score other deals on outdoor play finds.
Whether you’re looking for indoor or outdoor fun — these toy deals from Target’s Black Friday event will not last long. So, after you’ve enjoyed your Thanksgiving dinner, we suggest following it up with a Target shopping spree. And while you’re at it, don’t miss out on these other can’t-miss Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we’re shopping.
Sweet Ride —35% Off
Your kids can burn off some steam in style with this next-level ride-on car. It boasts LED lights and engine sounds, and only goes up to 2.5 MPH so you don’t have to worry about any collisions.
LEGO-Mania —Up to 40% Off
A variety of LEGOs are up to 40 percent off, so we’re stocking up on a few sets to hide away for birthdays and the holidays next year. You can find all your kid’s favorite character-themed sets on sale – from Frozen to Harry Potter.
Dream Dollhouse— 20% Off
Shop their favorite L.O.L Surprise! dolls for a fraction of the cost this Black Friday. Our top pick is this mega house that’ll give Barbie’s a run for its money.
Video Games — Up to 50% Off
If a Nintendo Switch is on their list this year (QVC’s got amazing deals on Nintendo bundles!), make sure to accompany it with some entertaining games. From classics like Super Mario Bros. to The Legend of Zelda, there are plenty of kid-approved picks to choose from.
Tactile Play — Up to 50% Off
Target’s Black Friday sale is a boon for hands-on play. Kinetic Sand is always a foolproof choice for kiddos, and at just $15 on sale, how could you resist?
