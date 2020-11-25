Singer Christina Perri shared a heartbreaking photo on Tuesday night to reveal the news that her daughter was stillborn. It was the worst ending to a story we’d been following hopefully since she posted the beautiful nude pregnancy photos husband Paul Costabile had taken just two weeks ago.

“Last night we lost our baby girl,” the “Jar of Hearts” singer wrote, captioning a photo of two adults holding a very tiny baby hand. “She was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. She is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts.”

Earlier this month, Perri posted a series of Instagram Stories while she was in the hospital. “Baby is having an issue, so I’m gonna be here ’til it’s time for baby to come out, which might have to be very soon, which is very early.”

Later, she was released from the hospital and explained that her baby would have to have surgery on her intestines after she was born. “I guess the biggest thing is we hope the baby stays inside and can get as big as possible before this big event they have to go through. It’s just a couple more weeks, so I’m gonna try to take it easy and hope for the best.”

We don’t know anything else about what happened, except that Perri was in her third trimester. After 20 weeks of pregnancy, the loss of the fetus is categorized as a stillbirth. According to the CDC, stillbirth affects about 1 in 160 births, or 24,000 a year in the U.S.

Perri, who is mom to 2-year-old Carmella, also suffered a miscarriage back in January. The double loss has prompted an outpouring of support from followers, many of them famous, on Instagram. With this news coming on the same day that Meghan Markle revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in July, we think it’s a good time for all of us to check in on our loved ones who may have also experienced a loss this year. Take a tip from the Duchess of Cambridge and ask them, “Are you OK?”

If you or someone you know has experienced a miscarriage, stillbirth, or death of an infant, visit Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support to find local support groups and other resources to help cope through this difficult time.

