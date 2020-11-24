Hugh Jackman’s Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Says Her Kids Have Made Her ‘Smarter’

Motherhood changes you in more ways than one. While a new baby and less sleep may be part of the package, being a new parent changes you from the inside out. For Deborra-Lee Furness, being a mother has — by her own admission — made her smarter. In a new interview with People, the actress discussed her two children with her husband of 24 years, Hugh Jackman, as well as her family-focused charity.

Furness and Jackman are the proud parents of two children, Oscar Maximilian, 20, and Ava Eliot, 15, whom they adopted. Furness previously struggled through IVF and suffered two miscarriages.

Of her kids, Furness said they have “both made me smarter than I think I ever could have been on my own.” She continued, “When you’re a parent, you can’t lie to them or yourself. They will shine a light on every one of your flaws, your Achilles heel, whatever. You’ve got to look at yourself.”