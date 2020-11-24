One of the reasons we’ve been so drawn to what Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have had to say about their pregnancy loss in October is that they never made it just about them. While sharing the photos and words about Jack’s death at 20 weeks, they have always spoken about others’ grief as well. And after receiving an outpouring of support from fans, the couple took that compassion to the next level on Good Morning America Tuesday, encouraging others to join them in raising funds for the Ronald McDonald House so that families can be together when they have a child in the hospital.

“I didn’t know that we could experience this grief and also share it, but when we did it really meant so much to so many people,” Legend told Michael Strahan from their home. “And it was such a powerful experience for me to learn that. I’m just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it.”

This was the couple’s first joint interview since their loss nearly two months ago, and Teigen again addressed why she wanted to photograph their time in the hospital.

“I don’t care if you were offended or disgusted; I understand it could be that way for people,” she said. “It’s designed for the people that were hurting.”

Though Legend didn’t want to take the photos, he got it later.

“I was like worried, I was like, ‘I don’t want to like commemorate this pain,'” he said. “But the crazy thing about having a miscarriage, is you don’t walk away with anything you have this emptiness — and we wanted to take the photos so that we had something to remember.”

We know from Teigen’s social media that she still feels fragile after her loss, and she admitted as much on GMA too.

“I definitely give myself permission to feel complete and utter grief,” she said. “Every day is so different. So when people ask me how I’m doing I always say, ‘I’m OK — today.'”

Luna and Miles certainly help with that, however. “You don’t want to be stuck in bed when you hear the laughter downstairs. It helps so much,” Teigen said.

The support of fans has also been important for both parents.

“The outpouring of people’s love and concern for us has truly been heartening and lifting for us,” Legend said.

We assume that helping others is also part of their healing process. Legend and Teigen made this GMA appearance in part to promote Ronald McDonald House Charities, which supports families by giving them free housing near the hospital if their child is being treated at a facility far from their home. McDonald’s has pledged to donate $100 for everyone who posts a photo of themselves making the RMHC “heart hands house” sign and using the hashtag #HereforRMHC.

“As long as you care for children, there’s nothing else that you need to do, aside from be a part of this initiative,” Teigen said. “Because this is bipartisan — loving your children, wanting the best for your children and wanting to keep families together, for us, is insanely important to us.”

These other famous parents have been open about suffering miscarriages.