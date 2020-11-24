Nicole Kidman’s Daughters Sunday & Faith Are Struggling in Lockdown

The last we heard from the fabulous Nicole Kidman, she was living her best commune quarantine life with her sister Antonia, daughters (whom she shares with husband Keith Urban) Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, plus Antonia’s kids, plus Nicole’s mom on occasion, in Australia.

“I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids,” Kidman told Marie Claire in October of her all-hands-on deck pandemic family setup, which seemed all well and good at the time. But this week, Kidman opened up to Glamour U.K. about her two daughters’ struggles with the antisocial aspects of pandemic life.

“Our kids — because we travel, and we won’t be apart — are used to having to learn online, but the social distance has been very difficult for them,” Kidman told Glamour. “They are working through the emotions.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)