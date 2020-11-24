Nicole Kidman’s Daughters Sunday & Faith Are Struggling in Lockdown

The last we heard from the fabulous Nicole Kidman, she was living her best commune quarantine life with her sister Antonia, daughters (whom she shares with husband Keith Urban) Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, plus Antonia’s kids, plus Nicole’s mom on occasion, in Australia.
“I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids,” Kidman told Marie Claire in October of her all-hands-on deck pandemic family setup, which seemed all well and good at the time. But this week, Kidman opened up to Glamour U.K. about her two daughters’ struggles with the antisocial aspects of pandemic life.
“Our kids — because we travel, and we won’t be apart — are used to having to learn online, but the social distance has been very difficult for them,” Kidman told Glamour. “They are working through the emotions.”
Which emotions, precisely? Kidman explains that Sunday’s difficulties are more with maintaining friendships, while Faith’s are around forming them.
“For a 12 year old, it’s about not being able to access friends easily — that’s a whole thing which every parent will be going through,” Kidman told the publication. “And then, there’s a 9 year old, who’s socially forming. One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends.”
If that isn’t a universal 2020 struggle, we don’t know what is. “I pine and yearn for my friends too,” Kidman admitted.
She’s echoing what fellow multi-hyphenate celeb mom Karen Elson told SheKnows recently: “COVID is really hard, but it’s also particularly sad because I can see at times friendships getting affected.”
And that holds true for adults and kids, celebs and the rest of us alike. Luckily Sunday and Faith have some powerhouse parents in their corner providing love and support. And maybe some pandemic parenting hacks, too?
