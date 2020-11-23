Nuna is known for making high-quality, sleek baby gear that celebrities (and normal parents) alike love. But, Nuna can get a little pricey — and isn’t often on sale. That’s why it’s so notable that the Dutch brand has baby gear up to 44% off right now, for Nordstrom’s Cyber Week sale.

Baby gear is notoriously expensive in general, which explains the big-ticket baby registry items plenty parents hope others will buy for them. But what if nobody scooped up that stroller for you? You still want to give your baby the best possible stroller, but you don’t want to bankrupt yourself til 2022 for it. Now, you can get a quality stroller or car seat for a great price thanks to Nuna.

Best of all? You’ll join the ranks of model Miranda Kerr, singer and former The Voice host Gwen Stefani, and reality star Kourtney Kardashian, who all have been seen with Nuna baby gear. You too can have Nuna — without paying, you know, Kardashian prices for it.

We rounded up the best Nuna discounts on Nordstrom for you. You can save up to 44% on strollers, car seats or travel cribs. Most of Nuna’s products come in a slate gray, which looks very stylish. You’ll be the chicest mom on the playground for sure.

And not only does Nuna’s baby gear look good, it’s also built to last; the Nuna MIXX stroller, which is discounted, can hold kids up to 50 lbs. That means you won’t have to replace your baby or toddler stroller after just one year. Hold onto it for several years, or even several siblings — it’s worth the (slashed) price tag.

Although Nordstrom’s Cyber Week sale is going through December 1, don’t expect these discounted Nuna products to be around for that long. They’re going to sell out fast.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Courtesy of Nuna Baby. Nuna Baby.

Nuna’s Multi-Mode Stroller for $399.95 (originally $649.95)

Get Nuna’s famous stroller while it’s seriously discounted. It boasts a reclining seat, a two-piece seat pad, a UPF 50+ canopy and the ability to be forward- or rear-facing.

Nuna MIXX™ Stroller $399.95 Buy now

Courtesy of Nuna Baby. Nuna Baby.

Nuna’s Convertible Car Seat for $399.95 (originally $499.95)

This convertible car seat is designed to grow with your child and can accommodate children up to 50 lbs. Plus, it’s aircraft-certified.

Nuna RAVA™ Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat $399.95 Buy now

Courtesy of Nuna. Nuna.

Nuna Pop Up Crib for $249.95 (originally $449.95)

Send your little one off to dreamland in this super convenient travel crib. It has a three-point harness and it’s designed to be well-ventilated, making sure your baby is getting air from every angle.

Nuna COVE Aire Travel Crib $249.95 Buy now

Check out these children’s books by Black illustrators and authors.

