This LEGO Chess Set Lets You (& Kids) Bring The Queen’s Gambit to Life

Okay, so the new Netflix hit The Queen’s Gambit is not recommended for kids under 16, because drug use and stuff. But know what is recommended — nay, extremely beneficial — for kids of all ages? The game of chess! Seriously, my four-year-old is into it, and I can’t even get him to focus on play dough for very long. Plus, there are plenty of reasons kids should learn to play chess; it teaches them critical thinking, problem-solving, and more.

Unfortunately, the sheer popularity of The Queen’s Gambit — about an orphaned chess prodigy with some, um, issues — has contributed to the widespread selling-out of chess sets everywhere. But wait! Before you give up and add those back-ordered chess sets to your 2021 wish list, behold: LEGO is offering an “iconic” (that’s literally its name, and it’s also true) chess set that is not sold out…yet.

The LEGO kit involves a bit more work than your average chess board, however; it includes all the pieces you need to build the board itself, plus the players. Plus, it’s a great travel item (hi, holiday quarantrips) because the board opens up to store all the pieces. The best part? It’s recommended for age nine and up, so kids/tweens/teens can all get in on the action — regardless of whether they’re old enough to watch the Netflix series.

“Manufacturers and retailers weren’t likely prepared for this increase in sales,” toy industry analyst (apparently that’s a thing) Juli Lennett told the New York Times of chess sets’ recent skyrocket in popularity. “So, if consumers want a chess set to give as a gift, I would highly recommend they buy it now before they sell out.”

If this LEGO set has inspired you and your kids to get building together, wait, because there’s more: LEGO has some epic deals happening this week for its annual Black Friday sale. Get ready to check(mate?) off that holiday kid-shopping list.

