No matter how much we see our children as our own, they’re also individual people who should have autonomy over their own bodies. This can sometimes be a melancholy truth for parents when snuggly babies grow into big kids with lots of opinions. Alicia Silverstone just showed us how to handle it with grace when she posted a video of 9-year-old son Bear getting his long hair cut very short.

“Yes, It’s true. Bear cut his hair!!” Silverstone wrote on Instagram Sunday. “My baby’s growing up 😭💔 I miss his hair!!!!! Was it his decision? Yes. Did I cry inside as I watched him get it cut? Maybe… but did I try to stop him? Not for one second.”

OMG we are nearly crying ourselves at seeing those gorgeous locks chopped clean off in the video. But one look at Bear’s smile should erase any sadness. This is definitely not the case of a child getting a haircut because his parents are making him or because some bullies shamed him about gender norms.

“The reason he chose to keep it for as long as he did was because he loved it so much!!! He just wanted to try something new,” she explained. “Although I have a feeling he’ll find a way back to his long hair again in the future. No matter what though, I will always support my sweet, caring, and precious little boy in every decision he makes.”

Silverstone’s followers noted his haircut last week, when she posted a video of them visiting an animal sanctuary and cooking up a vegan meal for Thanksgiving. She waited a beat before sharing a peek at what went down at the salon.

Back in September, Silverstone had written about Bear’s reaction to being teased by some kids for his long hair on the bus to surf camp. (Of all the places for kids to be conservative about hair length!)

“After he had returned and told me, I thought he would want to cut it for a haircut appointment we had already scheduled the next day, but when we showed up, he said ‘please give me a trim so I can grow it to my waist,'” she wrote on Instagram “That’s my boy! He knows who he is. He loves his hair and chooses to have it long. Mama and Papa aren’t going to stop him from being him. He’s beautiful and we love his hair! We would never impose any social ideas about what hair on a boy or girl should look like. We should all try to embrace our children and who they choose to be without any judgement!”

Many voiced their support for Bear’s new and old looks in comments on Instagram. (Including Viola Davis, who commented “Handsome.”) Silverstone may even be helping others feel good about giving their children freedom to express themseves.

“Awwww he looks beautiful and so grown up,” Natbone16 wrote. “My 9 year old son henry is finding his own style and confidence I love it … How lucky bear is to have a mummy who has raised him to embrace everything …xxxx”

