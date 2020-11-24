All The Amazon Black Friday Toy Deals We’re Snapping Up This Year

It’s peak holiday shopping season. Luckily, Amazon’s Black Friday sale started a week early and toys are among the discounted items. This is also fantastic news for your kiddos, who probably have already shoved revised holiday wish lists into your hands.

Amazon’s Black Friday sale kicked off a whole two weeks early. They’ve got deep discounts on some of the most popular holiday toys, ranging from LEGO sets to LOL Surprise Doll sets. There’s toy deals for kids of every age, all the way from newborns to teenagers, so you can find something fore everyone on your list this year. There are even games and building sets that you, as a parent, might enjoy playing or making with your kids.

You have to act fast though or these toys might not make it home in time for the holidays. The deals below aren’t necessarily disappearing, but when an item goes out of stock, Amazon pushes out the date that you’ll receive it by. In some cases, that date could be after the holidays, and these toys might arrive on your doorstep in January. That might not be a dealbreaker, but just something to keep in mind while you’re browsing.

We’ll keep you updated on Amazon Black Friday deals, because we expect they’ll roll out their best deals on actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Amazon wasn’t the sole retailer that decided time was a little overrated and turned November into Black Friday month. Nordstrom, Walmart and Target also rolled out deals early.

A Jetsetting Playset for $64 (originally $89.99)

If your kid loves LOL Surprise Dolls, they’ll go bananas over this gift set. This plane can transform into a car, recording studio and mixing booth.

A Seriously Huge Game for $84.99 (originally $99.99)

This wooden blocks game creates a 6 ft. tall tower. Just be careful which block you pull or the entire thing will come tumbling down. It even comes with a storage case.

A Cute Play Tent for $20.69 (originally $34)

Your little one will love having their own special place to play in this bright pink tent. This tent includes glow-in-the-dark stars and can be used indoors or outdoors.

A Versatile Play Mat for Babies for $38.92 (originally $59.99)

This Baby Einstein Activity Gym and Play Mat can be transformed to your baby’s stage of development, from newborn all the way to crawling. It comes with toys, a puppet and a built-in music system.

A Super Fun Marble Run for $22.99 (originally $29.99)

Even parents will get a kick out of constructing elaborate marble mazes with their kids. The set comes with 45 smooth track pieces and 15 action pieces. Plus, it glows in the dark.

A Disney Birthday Train

Perfect for any young Mickey and Minnie fan, this LEGO DUPLO train set comes with a buildable birthday cake and numbered presents, so your child can learn their 1-2-3s.

