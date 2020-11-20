Nordstrom’s Cyber Week Deals Include 40% Off Disney Cubcoats Kids Hoodies



To get us into a good mood going into the weekend, Nordstrom so thoughtfully dropped its covetable Cyber Week sale, and it’s overflowing with kids and baby deals. Whether you’re a parent looking to score chic Nuna strollers and carseats, kids Hunter rain boots (and adult ones!), or face mask packs for your little ones, you’re about to save big on things that are on your holiday shopping list. But the item that we know our own kids will be particularly jazzed about? Disney Cubcoats 2-in-1 hoodies are 40 percent off, and they’re not going to last long.

Disney ® Frozen™ Elsa 2-in-1 Stuffed Animal Hoodie $30.00 Buy now

Thanks to Nordstrom’s biggest sale of the year, aside from the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, you can score a variety of Mouseketeer-approved Cubcoats hoodies in themes including Frozen, Star Wars, and Mickey Mouse for just $30 (originally $50).

These cult-favorite hoodies are actually adorable stuffed animals that transform into a jacket — so, they’re basically magic. The brand also has equally popular face masks that North West herself is a fan of, and while those aren’t part of this sale, you can get your kiddo a pack of two for just $15 on Amazon.

We’re going to take a wild guess that these must-have hoodies will sell out fast — especially considering the brand has the Kardashian stamp of approval— so make sure to shop this sale right away. We have a feeling you’ll get some serious mom credit this holiday season.

Image: Cubcoats.

Mickey Mouse® 2-in-1 Stuffed Animal Hoodie $30.00 Buy now

