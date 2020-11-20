LEGO sets are the top of many holiday wish lists this year—kids and adults alike. Luckily for eager shoppers, LEGO sets are part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Amazon officially kicked off its Black Friday sale today, which is a whole week before Black Friday.

Some of the LEGO sets that are discounted are going to fly off of the shelves. There’s a Mandalorian set on sale, which will be eagerly snatched up by Star Wars and Baby Yoda fans, meanwhile there’s plenty of sets on sale from LEGO’s architecture series, showcasing different city skylines. That’ll be a must-have for LEGO collectors and teenagers. Because we’ll be spending more time inside our homes this winter, your kids (or you) will have projects to occupy their time with, instead of just streaming services. You can get their (and your) screen-time down.

This deal is only available for a limited time, though, so you’re going to have to act fast if you want to get discounted sets. We’re not exactly sure when it’ll disappear, but Amazon does state that it’s limited. We take Amazon’s warnings seriously.

Everything has been different this year and with anticipated delays on shipping, and it’s not surprising Amazon decided to jump-start holiday shopping early. They weren’t alone either, Nordstrom also started rolling out its Black Friday deals today and Target has been dropping a new batch of deals each week of November. Now’s the time to get your shopping done, so December won’t be as stressful.

Mandalorian Shock Troopers and Speeder Bike Building Kit

If your kid can’t even enough of The Mandalorian, they’ll love this LEGO set. Unfortunately The Child isn’t available in this set, but four Mandalorian fighters are.

The City of London Skyline Set

Designed for kids ages 12 and up, this skyline shows off the best parts of London’s architecture. Your kids can recreate it with this 468-piece LEGO set.

Learning and Counting Train Set

Made for toddlers, this LEGO DUPLO set will help them learn how to count to nine. Plus, they’ll think it’s a whole lot of fun.

