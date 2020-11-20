Sophie Turner is the queen of subtle hints and quick flashes into her private life. And we definitely don’t blame her for the secrecy — especially now that she’s a new mom. Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their baby girl in July, and were adamant in keeping most of the pregnancy journey discreet.

Although a rep for the couple revealed the baby girl’s name, Willa, back in July, Turner has now finally (indirectly) confirmed it herself in the sweetest way. In a new selfie uploaded to her Instagram story, the actress showed off her wrist, which debuted her new “W” tattoo — undoubtedly in honor of her little one. Take a peek at Turner’s adorable new ink below.

A fan account dedicated to Turner was able to quickly snag a shot of the new mom’s Instagram story, where her wrist tattoo was visible. In the picture, a “W” tattoo can be seen directly below her “J” tattoo, which she got in honor of her husband. Jonas matched his wife’s tattoo with an “S” in the same spot on his wrist. Seeing as the couple are such permanent ink fans, we wouldn’t be surprised to see baby Willa get a place on her dad’s wrist too.

Willa is an Anglo-Saxon name meaning “desired.” Which is just about the sweetest name the parents could have given their adored baby girl. The couple wed in May 2019 in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas and have been dating since 2016 when Jonas slid into the Game of Thrones star’s Instagram DMs (!).

The new mom is no stranger to getting tattoos as tributes to her loved ones. In addition to the tats honoring her husband and daughter, Turner also has another letter tattoo: a cursive “G” on her finger, for her “hero” — her granddad.

When sharing her Grandpa tat on Instagram, Turner captioned the photo, “mr.k_tattoo for my grandad. My hero.”

It’s clear that Turner loves with an open heart — and with permanent ink. We have our fingers crossed Turner will share a snap of her and baby Willa soon.

