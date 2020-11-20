Kelly Rowland Flaunts Pregnant Belly in Matching ‘His & Hers’ Outfits With Son Titan

So many of our favorite stars have announced their pregnancies in 2020, and honestly, following beautiful pregnancy journeys is one of the only things getting us through this year. Thanks to Instagram, we’ve been able to live vicariously through expecting (and extremely fashion-forward) celeb parents. The ‘gram has seen no shortage of stunning belly shots this year, and the most recent mama who made our hearts melt is Kelly Rowland.
In a new snap the singer showed off her bump in signature Ivy Park sweats. How she manages to look this cool while growing a human? We’ll never know.
We love that the mama has made her pregnancy journey a family affair, matching preggo sweats and all.
