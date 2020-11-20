Kelly Rowland Flaunts Pregnant Belly in Matching ‘His & Hers’ Outfits With Son Titan

Rowland and her son, Titan Jewell, modeled their matching neon Ivy Park attire, courtesy of Beyoncé. “His and hers!” captioned the post Rowland. The Destiny’s Child singer tagged and hanked her former bandmate for their new style, “Thank you Sissy Boo!!”

The mama has nailed the effortlessly chic vibe we all strive for.

The post captured the attention of Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson, who wrote, “So friggin cute❤️❤️❤️.”

Rowland’s second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon will join her 6-year-old son.

The singer previously told SheKnows that her son, already has a name picked out for his new sibling. “It’s something personal,” Kelly shared. “Titan actually already named the baby.”

In addition, it seems Titan also has his own plans for the child’s sex reveal. “It’s for my son to tell. He said he wants to tell everybody,” said Rowland.