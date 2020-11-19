Skims Just Dropped Its First Kids (& Teen) Collection to Complete Your Cozy Mommy-&-Me OOTD

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to drop the chicest gifts for little ones this holiday season. Skims, the Keeping Up star’s cozy loungewear brand, just dropped its first-ever kids and teen collection so you can now have the coziest mommy-and-me matching moment at home (okay, your teens are probably not down for this part). And Skims didn’t stop there. The brand also expanded its Cozy adult collection so you can treat yourself too. Spoiler: You’re going to want it all.

Aside from looking cute, the new Cozy line offers a wide range of sizes— kids range from 2T to 14 and adults is available in XXS through 5X. The kids line includes a tank, shorts, hoodie, and robe, and for the most part, doesn’t have panic-inducing prices. Yes, the $98 price point on the robe is a bit insane for kids, but other items run around $38, which is actually pretty affordable. Best of all, the line comes in adult sizes, so if you’re looking to upgrade your matching family PJs this year, this is what you should buy.

As always, expect this line to sell out as any Kardashian drop does. So, if you’re on the hunt for a holiday gift for your stylish kid or picky teen, don’t wait another second. Take a peek at the new items from the Cozy line below, and make sure to treat yourself to something from the collection too!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Sweet Shorts

Image: Skims.

Your kiddo’s loungewear game is about to be seriously on point. These cuddly soft shorts actually have an attainable price point at $38, which puts them at the top of our holiday gift ideas for kids and teens. Pair them with the matching tank for an effortless look that your style star will love.

Kids Cozy Knit Short $38.00 Buy now

Luxe Loungewear Staple

Image: Skims.

There comes a point in every older kid’s or teen’s life where they ask for a robe. While this robe is not the cheapest item from the collection, it’s worth the splurge. It’s basically an elevated blanket that serves up serious style.

Kids Cozy Knit Robe $98.00 Buy now

And Something for You

Image: Skims.

2020’s been a real doozy, so don’t forget to treat yourself to a little early holiday gift — or put this set on your wish list. This might be the coolest mom OOTD we’ve seen.

Cozy Knit Robe $128.00 Buy now

For more foolproof holiday gifts, check out these top toys from Amazon: