Karlie Kloss Revealed Her Baby Bump in a New Adorable Video

We love baby bump pictures, and this year we’ve had no shortage of the adorableness from our favorite expecting celebrity mamas. Recently, news leaked that Karlie Kloss was expecting her first child with her husband of two years, Joshua Kushner. And now, the rumors have finally been confirmed by the model herself in her new Instagram post. Of course, her reveal was done in the cutest fashion: a baby bump vid. Kloss showed off her sweet silhouette in a new video on Instagram and (as expected) she is glowing.

In the new video, Kloss is seen laying down in a black bra and orange sweats before the camera pans over to her growing belly. She captioned her post, “good morning baby” with a heart emoji.

In the video, you can hear the Project Runway host say, “Hello baby,” before blowing a kiss. Too cute!

By the looks of her comments section, we weren’t the only ones who thought so. There was a mix of “Awww’s” and crying emojis, which we obviously related to. And of course, Kloss’ video was met with plenty of well wishes from her star friends, too. Naomi Campbell wrote, “Congratulations @karliekloss” while Reese Witherspoon also joined in on the love-fest, writing, “Awwwww. The sweetest thing.”

Kloss and Kushner’s relationship began in 2012 after they were spotted at a party together in New York City; they tied the knot in October 2018.

Sharing a sweet snap, Kloss announced their engagement on Instagram, writing, “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over 💍”

Looking for baby name suggestions? Check out these celebrity baby name picks:

