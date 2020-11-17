Barack Obama Says His Own Father’s Absence Made Him a Better Dad

We are loving so much about former President Barack Obama’s new memoir A Promised Land, which is out today — and not only because we’re finally (finally!) in a place where we can feel somewhat hopeful about the United States again. Aside from political insights and words of wisdom, Obama also shares plenty of (often heart-wrenching) truths about what it means to be a working parent.

At one point early in the book, Obama describes cuddling with baby Malia shortly after her birth in 1998. “I thought about the generations of men who had missed such moments,” he writes of all the American fathers who had been workers first, parents second — or, you know, third or fourth. He goes on to reference his own father, economist Barack Hussein Obama Sr., who divorced Barack Jr.’s mom and left the U.S. for Kenya in 1964, when Barack Jr. was three. The father and son met only one more time, seven years later. “I thought about my own father,” Obama continues in the memoir, “whose absence had done more to shape me than the brief time I’d spent with him.” He concludes that he “realized that there was no place on earth I would rather be” than with his children.

This echoes what Obama wrote on Instagram this week, along with a throwback photo of his family: “The fact that my own father was largely absent from my childhood helped shape my ideas about the kind of father I intended to be. When Malia was born, I made a promise to myself that my kids would know me, that they’d grow up feeling my love keenly and consistently, knowing that I’d always put them first.”