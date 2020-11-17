Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert welcomed their third child, a boy, in a home birth on Saturday, but it wasn’t until Monday that the Bachelor Nation alums revealed his name: Reed Harrison Tolbert. Jade’s Instagram followers will immediately recognize that Reed was the winner of her baby names voting bracket. That makes this the second time in a row, after son Brooks, that she’s let her fans help her choose her baby’s name.

“Say hello to Reed Harrison Tolbert! 8lbs 4oz 20.5” We welcomed him earth side to our family on November 14, 2020, at 5:33 am at home,” Roper Tolbert, who is also mom to 3-year-old Emerson, wrote on Monday. “Born with a head full of dark hair and blue eyes.”

Starting in September, Roper Tolbert began posting her name bracket, beginning with a Sweet 16 and asking fans to chose between two names at a time every few days.

“We’re mostly doing this bracket for fun and to give you guys some inspiration,” she explained in her Instagram Stories.

We don’t think it’s a coincidence that Reed was the first name on her Sweet 16 list — it may very well have been her favorite name from the start, so that may have been a little subconscious or totally intentional nudge. Reed easily beat the competition, with a vote of 56 percent to Jack’s 44 percent in the final round.

Incidentally, if you’re looking for more inspiration, Reed is one of many great R baby names we suggest.

When Roper Tolbert was pregnant with son Brooks, now 15 months old, she also did this bracket, with Brooks coming out the winner.

“It was kind of our frontrunner anyway, and when Brooks was born, we just knew that that was going to be his name,” she said of her earlier bracket. “So, I’m really curious to see if the name that’s the winner of this bracket is actually what we intuitively feel will be the baby’s name.”

Last week, when counting down the days to delivering Reed, she asked fans for middle name suggestions, and one fan did actually comment with Harrison, though we can’t tell if that’s where she got the name.

One other possible inspiration? The host of a certain reality-TV show.

“Have to say I approve of that middle name,” Bachelor host Chris Harrison wrote on Tolbert’s Instagram.

We’re sure Instagram isn’t the strangest baby-name inspiration these celebrity parents used.