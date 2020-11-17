Some celebrities like to keep their pregnancies altogether secret, surprising us with baby announcements out of the blue, and others, like Meghan Trainor, do not hold back when it comes to some intimate details about growing new life. In a recent interview, the singer revealed she has one significant hang-up while pregnant with her first child: having sex.

“Maybe this is weird, but mentally I can’t have sex while our son is in between us,” Trainor, who is six months pregnant, told Today Parents. “All my pregnancy apps say it feels really good. But all I can think about is that there’s a little boy in my belly.”

We’re glad that she emphasized that this is a mental block of hers, not something that she’s concerned about medically. In most healthy pregnancies, sex is perfectly fine for both fetus and mother. Certain complications such as an incompetent cervix would make doctors advise against penetrative sex, however, so it’s a relief to know that Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara are facing no such fears for their baby. Judging by the way Trainor has been up and about promoting her new Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, she seems to be quite healthy in her second trimester.

Still, being physically able to have sex and actually wanting to are two different things. If you think about it too hard, it would indeed be weird to imagine an awake baby hanging out so close to his parents while they’re getting busy. You just have to realize that you’re talking about a fetus comfortably enveloped in a watery womb, and they are most definitely not aware of what all that shaking and moaning is. That is, if you want to. Or you can just not have sex, which is also perfectly fine. (If you do not fall into that latter category, read this article on the best sex positions to try during pregnancy and have some fun with it.)

Trainor and Sabara seem to be faring well together, regardless of her current predicament.

“Our relationship really messes with my girlfriends’ minds,” Trainor told Today. “They’re all like, ‘How the hell am I going to find a Daryl?’ He’s so good. He’s unbelievable.”

