This year’s Disney trip may have been canceled, but you can still bring the magic of the Happiest Place on Earth home with Disney-themed items for your little Mouseketeer. While Disney merch is way cheaper than a ticket to Disneyworld, it’s still not exactly cheap. But thankfully, Black Friday has come to the rescue to lighten the load on parents’ wallets this holiday season.

Scouring the depths of the internet for Disney deals on Black Friday can be a literal chore, but we’ve rounded up the best things to buy this Black Friday (and even right now!) with Mickey’s stamp of approval. We know you’ve got more than enough to do, so this guide should save you some valuable time — and maybe let you actually enjoy the holidays a little.

The best and most ample deals can be found at none other than ShopDisney, which is currently offering an assortment of Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss. If you do some digging, you can also score Disney merch at Nordstrom , and of course, Amazon.

Ahead, check out the cutest Disney items to score this Black Friday for babies and kids, and make sure to check out all the other Black Friday deals we’re shopping here.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Darling Romper

Image: Nordstrom.

Now’s the perfect time to stock up on spring and summer outfits for a fraction of the cost, so we recommend snagging this adorable romper for 40 percent off at Nordstrom. Complete with pinstripes, pom-pom fringe, and Minnie Mouse, this piece is preppy perfection.

x Disney Minnie Stripe Romper $26.40 Buy now

Jedi-Aproved Toy

Image: Lego

Legos are always at the top of kid’s holiday lists, but this Star Wars version takes things to the next level. This 236-piece set is best for kids 7 and up, and it will let them bring the magic of Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder to life.

LEGO Star Wars: A New Hope Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder 75271 Building Kit $23.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Magestic Dreamhouse

You might not be able to pull your little Frozen fan away from this mesmerizing castle, which even comes with music and projecting lights. This next-level playhouse will give Barbie’s dreamhouse a run for its money. Psst: You can shop other Disney deals at ShopDisney — they’ve got a bunch of Black Friday deals live now.

Arendelle Castle Play Set – Frozen 2 $119.95 Buy now

Smart Blanket

Image: Disney.

The next best thing to being wrapped up in a real Mickey hug, is being wrapped up in this Mickey-approved blanket. This cozy fleece blanket even comes with a built-in pillow — just stuff the Mickey head with the blanket — and presto! Your kid’s got an impromptu napping setup.

Mickey Mouse Convertible Fleece Throw $20.00 Buy now

Sweet Crib Sheets

Pottery Barn Kids has an irresistible Disney collaboration, and it includes the most precious nursery items we’ve ever seen. A few items are on sale, including this organic crib sheet bundle, adorned with a vintage Mickey Mouse fabric.

Disney Mickey Mouse Organic Fitted Crib Sheet Bundle - Set of 2 $74 Buy now

