Seems a little early for Black Friday, right? Nope, not this year. It might technically be 10 days away, but the best Black Friday deals on nursery and kids room decor have already arrived. You don’t have to run out of the door after prepping a Thanksgiving feast this year; you can get your shopping done in the comfort of your own home before you even have to worry about ordering the turkey.

After all, the holiday season is more stressful and fraught than ever this year, so cut yourself a break and get your shopping done early. Whether you’re shopping for a pregnant friend, a family member’s incoming baby, or buying something for your own kids, there are plenty of deals that you can take advantage of.

Retailers like buybuyBaby, Walmart and Amazon are acting like Black Friday came early with tons of deals on bassinets, bedding and furniture. What is time anyway? Black Friday isn’t a single day anymore. It stretches across all of November now, which is great news for people who are all about those deals and discounts. The best door-busting deals are still available on November 27, but certain websites give you plenty to browse until then.

If you’ve got a baby on the way or your kid’s room needs a desperate update, now is the best time to do some shopping—before all of the deals sell out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Long-Lasting Crib — Save $40

This crib can cradle children as young as newborns and as old as teenagers. It can adjust to three different heights, so you can find the right height for your little one. The registry must-have can transform into a toddler bed, a day bed and a full-size bed—all you need to do is get the mattresses. Just keep in mind that you’ll have to build it yourself.

Pop-Culture Comforters — 15 Percent Off

Whether your little one loves PAW Patrol or Trolls, they’ll be obsessed with these five-piece comforter sets. You’ll save $13.50.

A Discounted Dresser & Changing Table — Save $150

This changing table has six drawers and will match most nursery decor styles. Plus, the changing table topper can be removed when your child outgrows it, so it’s worth the investment.

A Bedside Bassinet

If you’re planning on keeping your baby close, you’ll want to snatch up this rotating bassinet deal. It has some extra soothing features to help lull your baby to sleep when they’re a little fussy.

A Musical Mobile — 20 Percent Off

This adorable musical mobile is $10 cheaper for Black Friday. It plays continuous music for 40 minutes and has 18 tunes to choose from. And it converts to a music box, so you can take it anywhere.

Levtex Baby Bedding — 30 Percent Off

Do you want an awe-worthy bed set for your little one? It comes with everything you need from a reversible quilt to an elasticized sheet. You’ll save $15.

