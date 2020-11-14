Ahead of Barack Obama’s memoir A Promised Land being released this week, the former President is taking the time to honor the people he’s dedicating his upcoming book to: his family. Recently, Obama shared a beautiful tribute to his girls, Malia and Sasha, on his Instagram page and it has us feeling a little emotional. (Also: This sweet throwback photo of the Obama family — look how little the girls are!) Take a peek at his post below.

Sharing a picture of his wife Michelle Obama and their two girls, Obama reflected on his own childhood, writing, “The fact that my own father was largely absent from my childhood helped shape my ideas about the kind of father I intended to be.”

When daughter Malia was born, the proud father wrote that he “made a promise to myself that my kids would know me, that they’d grow up feeling my love keenly and consistently, knowing that I’d always put them first.”

He then mentioned a well-known detail that we’ve always loved about the 44th president: his dedication to family dinner. “While serving as President, I made sure to have dinner with Michelle, Sasha, and Malia every evening by 6:30.” His Instagram tribute explained that their family dinner time was sacred and was when they would “eat some good meals” and catch up on how their day had been.

He ended his post to his daughters by saying, “Seeing them grow up into the intelligent, strong, and compassionate young women they’ve become has been the greatest joy of my life. I’m reminded constantly that there’s no place in the world I’d rather be than with Miche and our girls—and it’s why I’ve dedicated my memoir to them. #APromisedLand.”

Reading this beautiful, thoughtful post — and getting a sneak peek at the dedication page — makes us want to read this book even more than we already did. Luckily, we don’t have to wait long: The book comes out on Tuesday, and you can pre-order Obama’s memoir A Promised Land now on Amazon.

