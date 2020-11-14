Happy National Family Matching PJ Day! Yup, you read that right: November 14th is the day when families of all ages are invited to join in the cozy fun of showing off matching sleepwear. The “rules” are simple — pick out your comfiest pajamas, snag a selfie with your fam, and upload the pic using the hashtag #NationalFamilyPJDay. Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East celebrated the holiday with her husband, Andrew East, and their adorable baby girl Drew Hazel in the cutest set of red deer Christmas PJs. Fear not, for it’s not too late to get in the spirit and follow in the adorable family’s footsteps. Best of all: The very jammies that the trio are showing off are on sale right now.

“Just testing out our Christmas jammies 😍😊🎄 Time to put up our tree!” wrote Johnson. The East family was all smiles in their jammies. And can we talk about baby girl Drew’s stunning smile? Her rosy cheeks are just too cute.

Dear Deer Matching Family Pajamas $29+ Buy now

Want a pair of your own? You can snag your very own set on sale now on the Hanna Anderson website. And Johnson is even sharing an extra discount code on her Instagram Stories.

By using the code “SHAWNJ10” on Hanna’s site, you’ll get an extra 10% off on top of the existing sale.

Bask in the glory that is sales on sales!

With Christmas fast approaching, we’re making sure we have our holiday family PJs ready. Until then, we’re happily celebrating National Family PJ day.

