After covering Christina Perri’s scary hospitalization for a pregnancy complication earlier this week, we have tentatively good news about the singer and her rainbow baby. She’s home from the hospital, still pregnant with her second child, but not out of the woods just yet.

“There’s a lot more that we have to be cautious of — baby could come at any moment,” Perri said in her Instagram Stories on Thursday. “Basically, there’s a complication with the baby’s intestines. The baby right now is scheduled to have an operation when they arrive. We’ll spend some time in the hospital.”

All of this must be worrisome for the “Jar of Hearts” singer, since she suffered a miscarriage in January. But for now, she appears to be keeping her spirits up, spending extra time with her 2-year-old daughter Carmella.

“We’re just gonna stay really hopeful,” she told fans. “I guess the biggest thing is we hope the baby stays inside and can get as big as possible before this big event they have to go through. It’s just a couple more weeks, so I’m gonna try to take it easy and hope for the best.”

Just before winding up in the hospital this week, Perri had shared beautiful nude maternity photos taken by her husband, Paul Costabile, to celebrate her pregnancy. Now this seems fortuitous that she captured that happy, peaceful moment before this troubled time.

“I never wanted to do a maternity shoot,” she wrote on Instagram. “I didn’t take any photos when I was pregnant with Carmella because I was so traumatized by the experience of expanding so much, but then after having a miscarriage in January, everything changed for me. I truly am grateful to be pregnant and grateful to be a woman. I am so blown away by what our bodies can do. I don’t know if I’ll ever be pregnant again, so this time I’m going to celebrate and honor my pregnancy, my baby & my beautiful body.”

As she tries to get as close to her January due date as possible, Perri has asked fans to send her tips for how to handle the amount of time she’ll be spending in the NICU. Hit her up on social media if you’ve got some ideas and well wishes.

Childbirth is nothing like in the movies, as these beautiful photos show.