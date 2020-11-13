Scheana Shay Will Be Piercing Her Baby Daughter’s Ears & Don’t @ Her

Scheana Shay is planning to pierce her baby’s ears — and she doesn’t care what anyone thinks about it. On a new episode of her podcast, Scheananigans With Scheana Shay, the pregnant Vanderpump Rules star said that her plan was to have her baby girl’s ears pierced when she’s about 6 months old, and she knows some people will have thoughts.

“Kyle Chan has already offered to make her first diamond earrings, and her birthstone is gonna be a diamond,” she said. “And yes, I’m piercing my daughter’s ears when she’s a baby. Go ahead and judge me.”

Shay’s mom, Erika van Olphen, who was a guest on the podcast, weighed in on her daughter’s decision. “You could do it earlier. I did both of your guys’ earlier,” she said of Shay and her sister, Cortney.

“Judge away,” she added. “It hurts for a quick second, not as bad as a vaccine.”

Choosing when — or if — to pierce your child’s ears is a very personal decision. Some mamas, like Kylie Jenner and Hilary Duff, have chosen to pierce their baby’s ears at a young age, before they realize it’s gonna hurt. (Those two mamas have also taken some heat for the decision.) Others may be more inclined to wait until their little one is older.

Shay and boyfriend Brock Honey Davies are expecting their first child together, after revealing on her podcast that she suffered a miscarriage in June.

Of her recent sex reveal, Shay told People, “I’m just excited to be having a healthy baby. After the miscarriage and getting pregnant so quickly after, I just prayed for a healthy baby. But I am so excited to put the biggest bows in my little girl’s hair and spoil her with unicorns!”

