Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Has a Super-Sneaky Zoom Trick to Get Out of School

Making the jump to online digital learning has been challenging for us all, and while some people have had some horror stories on Zoom, others are adapting pretty darn well. Kelly Clarkson’s 6-year-old daughter River Rose is definitely in the latter camp. While hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Clarkson revealed her daughter’s sneaky little secret that gets her out of schoolwork: the good ole “frozen screen” trick.
While speaking to a flute teacher, Clarkson echoed the sentiment of online classes being interesting, to say the least.
“It’s just so hard to get them to focus in general in the classroom. My daughter does this thing, I don’t know if you guys have these kids, but it’s quite funny. She’ll do this,” Clarkson told her audience, while imitating River “freezing” on camera.
“She’s six! She’ll just pretend like she’s frozen so she doesn’t have to do what they’re asking her to do,” continued Clarkson. Laughing the American Idol star added, “I mean, points for the comedy, but reel it in, dude.”
Hey, it’d be wrong not to give the little one props for her prank. It is a pretty clever trick for her age. (And truthfully, we’ve all wanted to follow in River’s footsteps during our own Zoom meetings at times.)
Along with River Rose, Clarkson is also mom to Remington and two stepchildren, Savannah and Seth, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.
The two filed for divorce in June of this year after nearly seven years of marriage. Since then, their divorce has gotten increasingly messier; Blackstock’s father Narvel filed a lawsuit against the singer for $1.4 million allegedly owed to his company, Starstruck Management Group, in September.
Per People, Clarkson has now decided to fight back and file a labor petition against Starstruck, citing that they violated the California Labor Code for “procuring, offering, promising or attempting to procure employment or engagements” for her without having first obtained a proper talent agency license.
