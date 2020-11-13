Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Has a Super-Sneaky Zoom Trick to Get Out of School

Making the jump to online digital learning has been challenging for us all, and while some people have had some horror stories on Zoom, others are adapting pretty darn well. Kelly Clarkson’s 6-year-old daughter River Rose is definitely in the latter camp. While hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Clarkson revealed her daughter’s sneaky little secret that gets her out of schoolwork: the good ole “frozen screen” trick.

While speaking to a flute teacher, Clarkson echoed the sentiment of online classes being interesting, to say the least.

“It’s just so hard to get them to focus in general in the classroom. My daughter does this thing, I don’t know if you guys have these kids, but it’s quite funny. She’ll do this,” Clarkson told her audience, while imitating River “freezing” on camera.

“She’s six! She’ll just pretend like she’s frozen so she doesn’t have to do what they’re asking her to do,” continued Clarkson. Laughing the American Idol star added, “I mean, points for the comedy, but reel it in, dude.”

Hey, it’d be wrong not to give the little one props for her prank. It is a pretty clever trick for her age. (And truthfully, we’ve all wanted to follow in River’s footsteps during our own Zoom meetings at times.)