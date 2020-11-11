Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
happy and healthy at home
Christina Perri Posts Nude Maternity Photos Before Being Hospitalized With Pregnancy Complications

Sabrina Rojas Weiss
christina perri
2019 Kathy Hutchins / Hutchins Photo/Newscom/The Mega Agency.
Christina Perri Posts Nude Pregnancy Photos
Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Vuolo
Christina Perri Posts Nude Pregnancy Photos
Arielle CharnasMichael Kors show, Arrivals, Spring
Singer Christina Perri is in the hospital experiencing pregnancy complications just 10 months after having a miscarriage in January. The singer shared the news on Tuesday night, just a day after sharing some stunningly beautiful nude photos celebrating her rainbow baby. And no, we don’t think the two are related, but these juxtaposed events show us the fragility and strength of bringing new life into the world.

“Baby is having an issue, so I’m gonna be here ’til it’s time for baby to come out, which might have to be very soon, which is very early,” Perri wrote on her Instagram Stories with a photo of herself in a hospital bed.”

In a video shortly after that, she thanked fans for sending their love and good wishes. “I can’t even grasp the amount of love that you guys are sending me,” the “A Thousand Years” singer said. “We’re going to take it one day at a time, one minute at a time, and hopefully get through everything that’s going on. I feel like I’m very safe and in great hands.”

Just a day before, Perri, whose daughter Carmella is 2, posted three nude maternity photos that her husband, Paul Costabile, shot.

“I never wanted to do a maternity shoot,” she captioned the photos on Instagram. “I didn’t take any photos when I was pregnant with Carmella because I was so traumatized by the experience of expanding so much, but then after having a miscarriage in January, everything changed for me. I truly am grateful to be pregnant and grateful to be a woman. I am so blown away by what our bodies can do. I don’t know if I’ll ever be pregnant again, so this time I’m going to celebrate and honor my pregnancy, my baby & my beautiful body.”

In January, Perri wrote about her miscarriage on Twitter and Instagram.

💔

A post shared by christina perri (@christinaperri) on

“We are shocked and completely heartbroken,” she wrote at the time. “We were only 1 week away from sharing the news so i feel like it’s also important to share this news too. I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame. I am so sad but not ashamed.”

