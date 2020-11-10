Shopping for new clothes while you’re pregnant is one of the many rites of passage of motherhood. Maternity clothing has come a long, long way, and honestly, some of it is so cute and comfortable that it’s worthy of a permanent place in a mama’s wardrobe rotation — even post-pregnancy. Pregnant Bindi Irwin can definitely relate. The first-time mom-to-be looked cute and stylish while showing off her new maternity jeans in a post on Instagram. And it seems as though she’s officially a maternity clothing convert!

“Now that I know the comforts of maternity jeans, I don’t think I’ll ever be able to go back,” she wrote. “Any other mamas out there that can relate? 💙”

Um, judging by the comments on the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star’s post, the answer is a resounding yes. One fan wrote, “I still wear my maternity pants and I haven’t been pregnant since 2016 😂”. Another commenter chimed in, “They are even better postpartum ❤️”.

Hey, especially with Thanksgiving coming up, a pair of comfy jeans that have expandable elastic side panels sounds like a pretty good thing to us. Irwin has clearly nailed the art of finding cute maternity clothes that are practical and fashionable — we just wish she’d shared the actual brand of maternity jeans she’s rocking.

Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, announced this summer that they were expecting their first child together, shortly after their wedding this past March. Since then, Irwin has been documenting her pregnancy journey in the most adorable way (with the help of her zoo friends of course)!

Posing next to a couple of giraffes the proud parents showed off Irwin’s adorable baby bump. “Baby bump is getting bigger! We’re getting close to the halfway point and I think our Australia Zoo animal family is excited to meet our daughter next year. Even Forest the giraffe is wondering what’s happening! 🧡 🦒”

We hope to see more adorable pregnancy updates from Irwin soon (fingers crossed they’ll feature more animal friends, too)!

