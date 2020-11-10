The 51-Year-Old Mom Who Became Her Daughter’s Surrogate Has Given Birth

After years of Breanna Lockwood struggling with infertility, her 51-year-old mother decided to step in and be her daughter’s gestational surrogate. The heartwarming story touched the hearts of many across the country, and it just got an even happier ending (or, perhaps, beginning!): Last week, Lockwood’s mother, Julie Loving, gave her daughter the ultimate gift by giving birth to her beautiful baby girl.

“My mom was an absolute rockstar through a difficult delivery,” wrote Lockwood on an Instagram post sharing the happy news. “The sacrifices she took to bring this little slice of heaven into our world takes my breath away.” Her daughter, named Briar Juliette Lockwood, was born on Nov. 2.

Lockwood continued her touching post to reflect on her own motherhood and the innate love she feels for her daughter, writing, “The feeling of how I would do absolutely anything needed for this child is radiating through me when I look at her, and reflects back on what my mom did for me. “

She added that as she makes more and more decisions for her daughter, she is looking back on the excellent job her mother did in raising her. “The way she loves and the selflessness she exudes is pure, genuine, and kind.”

The mother-daughter duo’s journey began after Lockwood underwent several rounds of IVF, surgeries, and suffered from multiple miscarriages. When her doctor asked if she would consider surrogacy as an option, her mother enthusiastically volunteered for the role.

“I feel like my mom is the closest place to home she can be, rather than my own body,” Lockwood told GMA in June. “My mom wants to be a grandma just as much as I want to be a mom, so she’s doing everything she can.”

Before you go check out our gallery on celebrities who used surrogates:

