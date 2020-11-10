Chrissy Teigen Shares the ‘Weird’ But Sweet Thing Luna Did With Baby Jack’s Ashes

Since Chrissy Teigen experienced the tragedy of pregnancy loss — and was brave enough to share her story and photos in hopes that other parents would feel less alone — we’ve been following her family’s story of grief and healing with awe. She’s been so admirably honest about the entire experience, from the emptiness to the tears to the family reactions to the first fleeting moments of joy as Teigen, husband John Legend, and kids Luna and Miles take their first steps forward together as a family of four once again. And today is no exception, as Teigen shares what little Luna is up to to honor her would-be brother.
“I know this is a weird post,” Teigen wrote on Instagram, along with a video of Luna, a teddy bear, and a white box. “But I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini.”
“This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen,” Teigen explains in the video. “We just got baby Jack’s ashes back, so they’re in here for now with some blessed holy tie string.”
View this post on Instagram
im just thinking a lot about jack today. our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. we try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way. I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot.
Teigen adds in the video that “Luna put a little therapy bear around him, and the best part is, I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack. A tiny piece of Pirate’s Booty. She’s amazing.”
On that fact, we absolutely concur. And Luna’s on the right track for processing her own emotions as well.
“We can’t protect our children from experiencing grief,” clinical psychologist Jeff Nalin told SheKnows. “but we can equip them with coping tools and strategies to help them handle loss, now and well into the future.” He added that letting kids participate and feel included in grieving and ritual can help them feel in control and soothed.
And a ritual involving sharing a teddy bear cuddle and a favorite snack with the deceased? Sounds pretty spot-on for a 4-year-old’s healthy participation in grieving.
These other famous parents have been open about suffering miscarriages.
Leave a Comment