Chrissy Teigen Shares the ‘Weird’ But Sweet Thing Luna Did With Baby Jack’s Ashes

Since Chrissy Teigen experienced the tragedy of pregnancy loss — and was brave enough to share her story and photos in hopes that other parents would feel less alone — we’ve been following her family’s story of grief and healing with awe. She’s been so admirably honest about the entire experience, from the emptiness to the tears to the family reactions to the first fleeting moments of joy as Teigen, husband John Legend, and kids Luna and Miles take their first steps forward together as a family of four once again. And today is no exception, as Teigen shares what little Luna is up to to honor her would-be brother.

“I know this is a weird post,” Teigen wrote on Instagram, along with a video of Luna, a teddy bear, and a white box. “But I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini.”

