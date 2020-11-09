DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Shares Beautiful Postpartum Body Photo

Not enough people talk about the importance of being comfortable in your body postpartum, so we’re happy to see Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick doing her part to share a glimpse of what she feels like a week after giving birth to baby girl Sage.

“I seriously underestimated how important a good nursing bra is,” Arnold Cusick wrote on her Instagram Stories, showing off bra-and-leggings ensemble from Kindred Bravely. If anyone thinks a mom’s belly flattens right after the baby’s out, she’s out there showing us what one version of a recovering postpartum body can look like.

The 26-year-old first-time mother then displayed her outfit again to say in a video, “I also wanted to show you the leggings I got — seriously so freaking comfortable. And it’s so nice because it gives, like, a little bit of suction support, which is really good for my C-section. I am loving these.”

The dancer revealed last week that she had a C-section because Sage was breech when she went into labor and progressed quickly at the hospital on November 2.

On Sunday, she posted an edited video to the YouTube channel she shares with her sisters. In it, we see Arnold Cusick and her husband, Sam Cusick, go through the labor and birth process, from their early-morning drive to the hospital to the moving moment she burst into tears while holding her baby girl in her arms for the first time. In between, there are scenes of her looking worried as they monitor the baby and prepare Arnold Cusick for delivery. We don’t know if they had been expecting this C-section news or not, but it’s not exactly fun. But they certainly were happy when all was said and done, when they welcomed a healthy, 7 lb. 10 oz. girl into the world.

“Best day of our lives,” Arnold Cusick wrote on Instagram, sharing a sneak peek of her video. “There are truly no words to explain the love I have for my little family and the gratitude I feel that we get to be this sweet little girl’s Mom and Dad.”

Still, having some supportive postpartum leggings will certainly help the new mom to continue feeling so good.

