Van Jones’ Moving, Teary-Eyed Reflection on Biden Winning Is a Mood

Yesterday, President-Elect Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump’s re-election presidential bid in a narrow race. For many parents, a possible second term for Trump meant living in their worst nightmare — including CNN ’s Van Jones. Upon Biden’s projected victory, Jones grew emotional while discussing the importance a Biden and Kamala Harris win held for him as a parent. In a teary-eyed reflection, Jones spoke the words thousands of parents have felt over the course of the last four years.

He went on to talk about what this news means for immigrants, Muslims , and other minorities.

In his view, Jones spoke for the parents who believed Trump’s presidency was a direct threat to racial justice and equality in America. Trump’s loss signaled a hopeful new beginning, one that was distant from that of harsh rhetoric and further heartbreaking loss.

However, Jones could not further contain his emotions and had to wipe off his falling tears before continuing to speak.

“It’s easier to be a parent this morning. It’s easier to be a dad. It’s easier to tell your kids character matters. It matters. Telling the truth matters. Being a good person matters,” began Jones.

Van, thank you for expressing the sorrow and relief that we all feel. My hope is that those who hoped for a different outcome will take a moment to empathize with the pain so many of us have felt over the past four years. pic.twitter.com/eqL1szT1Iz

“It’s easier for a whole lot of people. If you’re a Muslim in this country, you don’t have to worry if the president doesn’t want you here. If you’re an immigrant, you don’t have to worry that the president is going to be happier to have babies snatched away or send ‘dreamers’ back for no reason.”

“This is vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered,” a choked Jones said. “You know ‘I can’t breathe’? That’s wasn’t just George Floyd. That was a lot of people who have felt they couldn’t breathe.”

“Every day, you’re waking up and you’re getting these tweets and you just don’t know — and you’re going to the store, and people who have been afraid to show their racism are getting nastier and nastier to you. And you’re worried about your kids. And you’re worried about your sister and can she just go to Walmart and get back into her car without somebody saying something to her? And you’ve spent so much of your life energy just trying to hold it together.”

For Jones, a Biden administration signaled a weight being lifted off his and so many other parent’s shoulders — a complete 180° from the despair felt with Donald Trump. “This is a big deal for us just to be able to get some peace and to have a chance for a reset. And the character of the country matters.”

At the end of his touching speech, he spoke on what he hopes his kids will take away from the results of the election. “Being a good man matters I just want my sons to look at this. Look at this: It’s easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff, but it comes back around. It comes back around. And it’s a good day for this country. I’m sorry for the people who lost. For them, it’s not a good day. But for a whole lot of people, it’s a good day.”