For many new mothers, the decision of how to divide our time between our children and the life we had before them is super tough, and new mom Nicki Minaj just admitted that she’s facing the same dilemma. So far, however, she has decided to focus entirely on her baby boy, who was born just a little over a month ago.

“Why nicki can’t be a normal celebrity and get a nanny. girl i miss you,” a fan tweeted at Minaj on Friday, per People.

“Everyone tells me that,” the rapper replied. “Lol. I rlly should get one. Difficult decision tho.”

Minaj has kept most details about her son with husband Kenneth Perry under raps — we still don’t even know the little guy’s name! But she did seem willing to reveal a little more about him in her Twitter exchange with fans. She was helping promote the new video for Mike WiLL Made It’s “What That Speed Bout?!” in which she co-stars with YoungBoy NBA.

Funny enough, the little one is also in the video, sort of, as Minaj revealed in a couple of behind-the scenes videos. She was pregnant while filming, but every shot crops out her belly.

“Lol chile he’s a regular in videos now,” she tweeted.

And it seems like he’s already got a feisty personality.

“Last night I tried to tweet while I was feeding him,” she wrote. “He looked @ me & said ‘absolutely TF NOT.’ He wants his undivided attention chile.”

She also speculated on what his reaction might be to his mom’s devoted Barbz fandom.

“He’s prob gonna be so confused at first,” she said. “Like why y’all so loud? That lady ain’t nobody, she just my mommy.”

Humility is one of the first lessons of parenthood, isn’t it?

