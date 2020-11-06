It’s no secret that the sisterhood between Nikki Bella and twin sister Brie is unlike any other, and the Total Bellas stars have made a career out of our fascination with their relationship. We’ve gotten glimpses into their pregnancy journeys with their adorable Instagram pregnancy shoots and their podcast, and the two have opened up about everything from wacky dreams to postpartum pregnancy workouts. But even for super-close twins, there may be limits to what they’ll do for each other. Example A: In a preview for the new season of Total Bellas, Brie and Nikki talk about breastfeeding each other’s babies, and the conversation might surprise you.

With a smile, Brie asks her pregnant sister: “Would you ever let me breastfeed Matteo?” Almost immediately Nikki responds with an eye-roll: “No!” But Brie, almost hurt, insists, “I’d let you breastfeed my baby.”

Hey, nursing a baby is one tough job, and having your sister to rely on as backup is a luxury many new mamas would wish to have. Or…maybe not.

Nikki welcomed her first child, son Matteo, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on July 31st. And less than 24 hours after, Brie welcomed her second child, Buddy Dessert, with husband Daniel Bryan. The two have had an incredible journey and have gotten brutally honest about motherhood.

The sisters told People their simultaneous pregnancies were a complete coincidence. “When she found out her due date and I found out mine — we’re a week and a half apart,” Nikki said. “Then I was like, ‘This is weird.’”

And they know what you’re thinking right now: “People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!” Brie said.

We can’t wait to tune in to the new season of Total Bellas — premiering on Nov. 12 at 9 ET on E! — and hear more about their pregnancies. And as for whether or not Nikki has ever taken Brie up on her breastfeeding offer? Well, that might be an episode for the show’s next season.

Before you go, check out these powerful breastfeeding protest pics:

