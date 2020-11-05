Emma Stone Might Be Ready to Start a Family With Dave McCary

It’s always fun to watch our favorite celebrity families grow, and to hear news of a celebrity who’s expecting — which is why we’re thrilled to hear Emma Stone even hinting at wanting to start her own family. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the La La Land actress, who is reportedly married to Saturday Night Live Director Dave McCary, shared where she’s at in her journey to motherhood.

Her new animated movie, The Croods: A New Age is all about family. Stone stars as the eldest daughter in the prehistoric family, Eep. When asked by the publication how she felt about starting a “pack” of her own someday, Stone had the perfect response:

“I feel pretty good about starting my own pack,” she said, “although I don’t think that my pack would be quite as physically capable as the Croods are. They’re pretty rough and tumble and I don’t know if my pack would be as rough and tumble.”

It’s not the first time Stone has opened up about her thoughts on having kids. Previously, the actress shared in an interview with Elle that she was taking her time in making this important decision to become a mom. “My perspective about having kids has changed as I’ve gotten older,” she explained. “As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”

However, the star seems to finally be at a place where she can confidently look to her future. Stone and McCary met when Stone hosted SNL at the end of 2016, and announced their engagement in an Instagram post shared by McCary last December. And according to People, they tied the knot in September.