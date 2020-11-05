Few things in this world are as draining, emotionally and financially and soul-sucking spiritually, than a custody battle. (This election is probably one of them, though!). So when Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry spoke out this week on her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast to declare that she’s 125% over lawyers and court fees and custody drama with the three dads of her four kids, many of us fellow co-parenting moms shouted a YES GIRL into our screens.

“I’m not even fucking playing,” Lowry said on the podcast. “I am done paying for attorneys. I have six attorneys… I’m done paying fucking all of them.”

She’s likely referring to her custody petition as well as her arrest last month for alleged assault against ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, father of her 3-year-old son Lux. According to US Weekly, obtained court documents include Lopez alleging that Lowry “started attacking him, punching him several times on the head and upper torso because she did not want the child’s hair cut.”

Lowry’s rep told the publication that Lowry has also “filed a petition for custody in the matter involving her children Lux and Creed.”

But it seems that, current pending hearings/petitions aside, Lowry is committed to leaving court behind in 2021. Which, as someone who has been there myself (well, with Family Court, not with assault allegations thank goodness) I am so on board with Lowry: The court battles are just not worth it. Plus, they’re so expensive — far too expensive to add to a single mother’s already-loaded financial burden. And I’m saying this as a single mother of one child, who is paying one attorney; Lowry is a single mother of four who is paying six (!!) lawyers.

So it’s no surprise that she has declared her mantra going forward:

“I am done. I’m done! We [are] working this shit out,” she told podcast cohost Vee Rivera. And she’s already making strides on that front; despite being legally entitled to spend this Christmas Eve with 10-year-old Isaac and 6-year-old Lincoln, she’s letting their dads — Javi Marroquin and Jo Rivera — take the time with them.

“I don’t personally care about Christmas,” she said on the podcast. “So we don’t have to listen to the [official Parenting Plan] agreement. I told both of them they can have Christmas, like, that’s all theirs. I don’t care.”

Props to Lowry on taking baby steps to ease conflict. This co-parenting stuff is so much harder than it looks.

In addition to Lux, Isaac, and Lincoln, Lowry is also mom to 3-month-old Creed, whom she shares with Lux’s dad Chris Lopez.

