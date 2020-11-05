The First-Ever LEGO Sesame Street Set is Out & It’s a Must-Have This Holiday Season

Legos have dominated the toy industry for one reason: kids (and adults) absolutely love them. They inspire unparalleled creativity in our kiddos. Likewise, Legos have stood the test of time and hold a generational value that is simply unmatched. The brand’s latest Sesame Street set shows the toy’s ability to still garner so much excitement. Sunny days indeed.

The show has been on the air for a whopping 51 years, which means many of us have incredibly fond memories of Sesame Street. Some of us may have even grown up watching the show on TV. “You can now just bring the fun home, and relive your favorite childhood memories on… Sesame Street,” the official Lego Instagram account posted.

The new set includes adorable individualized figurines of our favorite characters: Cookie Monster (of course with his cherished cookie in hand), Big Bird (nest included), Elmo (with his dear Dorothy), Oscar (comfortably in his trash can), Bert (with his pigeon!), Ernie, a rubber ducky (obviously). Even Radar the teddy bear makes an appearance.

Sesame Street is beloved by many for its impactful storylines that embrace hard topics instead of shying away from them. When you combine the educational value that Lego and Sesame Street hold, this new set makes the ultimate holiday gift for kids.

The Sesame Street set also features many of the show’s iconic locations such as: Hooper’s store, Bert and Ernie’s apartment, Big Bird’s nest, and the New York City streetscape, including the classic street sign we all know and love.

The set is currently being sold for $119 on the brand’s website. Consisting of 1,367 pieces, take a trip down memory lane and enjoy building the Lego set with your little one.

And if you want more Lego gift ideas, we suggest checking out their best-selling advent calendars on Amazon we know your kid will love.

TBH, at this point, we’re considering buying one just for ourselves. After all, the 18+ age recommendation is the perfect excuse to purchase the set (not that we really needed one in the first place)!

