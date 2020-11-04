On this very strange post-election/pre-results morning, it’s fair to say everyone in this country needs some way to calm their nerves. We’re also looking for new ways to speak to our children about what’s happened, and what will happen next, after the most contentious, divisive campaign season of our lifetime. It looks like Pink and her daughter, Willow Hart, have a good idea of where to start.

Pink has been a vocal supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden, and she gave a beautiful performance of “What About Us?” at the I Will Vote concert for him last month. Even husband Carey Hart, a self-described Republican, said he was voting for Biden. So, the beginning of the Instagram video Pink posted on Tuesday is no surprise, as she asks 9-year-old Willow who she hopes will win.

“Joe Biden, because he’s good,” Willow said.

Pink then added the words we need to hear going forward: “I hope that no matter who wins the election that we can all figure out a way to be nicer to each other,” she said. “Do you think that’s fair? Do you think that people should learn to disagree and still be kind? That’s what I wish.”

The pop star and mom then turned the question back to Willow.

“What do you wish? What’s your biggest wish right now?”

“Well, my biggest wish is to go to Hogwarts,” she said at first — which, fair enough, ask a 9-year-old a question and get a 9-year-old answer.

“What do you wish for people?” Pink said.

“Peace,” Willow answered, as if it’s the most logical thing in the world — as it should be.

Now that we’ve voted for our leaders, let’s vote for the future with our wallets too. Start with these ethical toy brands.