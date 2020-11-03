Since Chrissy Teigen’s pregnancy loss in October, husband John Legend has reminded us that he has been grieving right along with her every step of the way. It should be no surprise, then, that he joined his wife in commemorating the death of Jack with a matching tattoo on his wrist.

Tattoo artist Daniel Winter, also known as Winterstone, shared photos of both Teigen’s and Legend’s tattoos on Instagram Monday. Both are simply the name “Jack” written in cursive on their inner wrists.

“JACK @chrissyteigen @johnlegend My heart is with you, sending you all the love!” Winter wrote.

Teigen herself posted a photo of her tattoo over the weekend, when she and Legend went out on a date night a month after losing Jack, but this is the first we saw of his matching tat. They also share matching tattoos on their arms that say “johnlunamiles” and “chrissylunamiles” also in script by Winter.

Both Legend and Teigen have shown us the strange ways that grief affects people. As parents and professionals, they’ve had to pick themselves up and return to their lives, with performances, public appearances, and even happy celebrations of Halloween and Election Day. But with those tattoos, they’re also indicating that the pain of losing Jack will never really leave them. Even if as a society we have traditionally downplayed pregnancy, stillbirth, and infant loss, Teigen and Legend are like the many other parents who are sharing how much it hurts.

If you or someone you know has experienced a miscarriage, stillbirth, or death of an infant, visit Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support to find local support groups and other resources to help cope through this difficult time.

