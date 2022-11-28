The Best Kids & Baby Cyber Monday Sales That You Can Shop Right Now

Buckle up, because Cyber Monday is here! If you’re a parent, that means you can score deals on kids toys, baby gear, and other items your family wants this holiday … at prices that are a smidge easier on the wallet.

Chances are you’ve been eyeing the November-long early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from Target, Walmart, and Amazon, but now is the time to take action. There are supposed to be wide-spread shipping delays this year, which is why you should take advantage of these Black Friday deals and order your kiddos’ gifts now.

So, if you’ve still got a long list of kids toys, clothes, and other kids and baby things to cross off your list, check out the best kids and baby Cyber Monday sales you can shop right now. From SOREL boots at Nordstrom to STEM crates from KiwiCo, all your go-to stores are serving up hot and fresh deals earlier than ever.

Make sure to keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating it with unbelievable deals as they roll in, and check out all our favorite Cyber Monday sales here.

Mia Belle Girls

Image: Mia Belle Girls

The clothes at Mia Belle are overwhelmingly adorable — and so many of them are on sale that we can hardly narrow down our choices (spoiler alert: we’re not going to!). From November 20-28th, Mia Belle’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals bring the cuteness for 50-90% off, and it’s all going into our carts.

Related story Best Buy's Cyber Monday Deals Include Huge Savings on Everything From TVs to Air Fryers

Mia Belle Girls Love at Frost Sight Sweater $32.99, originally $56.99 Buy now

Carters — 50-60% Off Sitewide

Everything from the shoes to this incredibly adorable sherpa, everything at Carter’s is beyond adorable. No matter what your child is into with their wardrobe, chances are you’ll find the perfect look during their insane Cyber Monday/ Black Friday event that’s happening until the 30th.

Baby Zip-Up Sherpa Pram $16.00, originally $40.00 Buy now

Oshkosh — 50-60% Off Sitewide

If there’s one thing you absolutely need to get, it’s the insanely discounted sets and Holiday fleece pants (only $6 right now!) Like Carter’s, Oshkosh is having their rare sale until the 30th on its entire website.

Baby 3-Piece Apple Tee & Jumper Set $12.00, originally $36.00 Buy now

Solly Baby — 25% Off Sitewide

Image: Solly Baby .

Solly Baby’s buttery soft, celeb-loved wraps — plus everything else on their entire site! — is 25% off right now for Cyber Monday. You’ll find baby essentials, wraps, clothes, and more!

Solly Wrap $74.00 Buy now

Happiest Baby — 40% Off Sitewide

Image: Happiest Baby

It’s the biggest sale of the year over at Happiest Baby, with 40% off sitewide on the brand’s much-loved organic sleep sacks, Sleepea swaddles, clothing, and more. And yes, that includes the top-rated SNOO Smart Bassinet, designed by renowned pediatrician Dr. Harvey Karp, which is nearly $700 off right now!

SNOO Smart Bassinet $1017.00 Buy now

KiwiCo — 20% Off

Image: KiwiCo. Image: KiwiCo.

Get your kid something creative, educational and fun with a subscription to KiwiCo’s STEM-approved crate kits. For a limited time, gifts from the KiwiCo store are all 20% off — some up to 30% — with the code HOLIDAY. Whether you want to treat your kiddo to the delicious learning experience of the Yummy Crate — which includes three recipe cards, STEAM activities, a zine and a shopping list for grown-ups — or Santa’s Light-Up Workshop, you’ll get to take advantage of that discount. (Just note that there will be additional fees on the Eureka Crate, Maker Crate, and Panda Crate.)

KiwiCo Crate $22.95+ Buy now

Old Navy — 50% Off Everything

Image: Old Navy .

Old Navy has can’t-miss Cyber Monday deals both in-store and online. You can score deals as cheap as $5, so stock up on all the cozy things for your kiddo (and you) — like this adorable sherpa-lined hooded puffer jacket that’s just $29.99 right now once the 50% discount is automatically added at checkout.

Old Navy Sherpa Lined Hooded Puffer Jacket $29.99 Buy now

Nordstrom — Up To 50% Off

Image: SOREL

Nordstrom has all kinds of Cyber Monday deals on kids’ clothes, shoes, and apparel — like this toasty-warm (not to mention super stylish!) faux fur-lined waterproof boots from SOREL, available in both little kids’ and big kids’ sizes, for 25% off.

SOREL Explorer Waterproof Faux Fur Lined Boot $71.25 Buy now

Target

Image: LEGO. Image: LEGO.

Target’s Cyber Monday sale is in full swing with deals on everything from toys to electronics. Right now, you can get deals on select LEGO sets like this Harry Potter-themed toy which is currently on sale for $95.99, down from $119.99 — that’s 20% off!

‎ LEGO Harry Potter: Harry Potter & Hermione Granger 76393 Building Kit $95.99 Buy now

Walmart

Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals are here, but the big sale ends soon, so don’t delay! We’re shopping this Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron, a bestselling interactive toy that features 50+ sounds and reactions, which kids will go absolutely crazy for once they spot this under the tree … and it’s on Cyber Monday sale for just $45, down from $70!

Magic Mixies Magical Mixing Cauldron $45.00 Buy now

Amazon

Image: Amazon

There are some amazing Cyber Monday deals on tech at Amazon, but our favorite is this 32 GB Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet for 40% off! With a 1080p full HD display, it comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ and was rated “Best Tablet for Big Kids” by Good Housekeeping.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet $119.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Image: Hatchimals. Image: Hatchimals.

If you didn’t cross off your kid’s wish list on Black Friday, you can shop tons of Cyber Monday kids and baby deals now. We personally love these flying Hatchimals pixies. They’re 40% off right now!

Hatchimals Pixies, Crystal Flyers Purple Magical Flying Pixie Toy $20.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Buy Buy Baby — Up To 50% Off

Image: 4Moms

Buy Buy Baby’s incredible Cyber Monday deals encompass tons of must-have baby gear — so if you’re looking to add a bigger-ticket item to your nursery (or baby registry!), now is most definitely the time. They have deep discounts on things like this 4moms mamaRoo Sleep Bassinet, which is 25% off during their Cyber Monday sale!

4moms mamaRoo Sleep Bassinet $337.49 Buy now

Pottery Barn Kids — Up to 70% Off Kids’ Furniture

The adorable kids’ furniture at Pottery Barn Kids just got a whole lot more attractive thanks to their Cyber Monday sale — with prices up to 70% off, now’s the time to snag those bigger-ticket items! Or just cute little chairs like this personalized Kids Anywhere Chair in Gray Sherpa Bear.

Pottery Barn Kids Anywhere Chair $159.00 Buy now

The Children’s Place — 60% Off

Image: The Children’s Place. Image: The Children's Place.

These snowman-print pajamas are cute and cuddly while complimenting any wintery day. The Unisex Kids Snowman Snug Fit Cotton Pajamas are only $9.98 (down from $24.95!) and are only one of several adorable styles on sale for Cyber Monday.

Unisex Kids Snowman Snug Fit Cotton Pajamas - Brook $12.48 Buy now

Struggling with what to buy the teen boy in your life? We’ve rounded up some cool options.