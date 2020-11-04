The Best Kids & Baby Black Friday Sales You Can Shop Now

Buckle up, because Black Friday starts now. In case you didn’t already get bombarded with early Black Friday emails on November 1st (or earlier), here’s your official memo that stores are starting Black Friday deals right this very second.

While your first thought might be to freak out, there’s actually a silver lining. Instead of panic shopping on one day for the deal of a century on kids toys and other items your family wants this holiday, you now casually shop throughout November without completely losing your mind. This is just shopping after all; it should be fun! And fighting over the last Nintendo Switch set is the last thing we all need in 2020.

Chances are you shopped Amazon Prime Day last month, which was considered the start of the holiday shopping season (it was pushed back from the summer due to the pandemic). But if you didn’t score all the deals you wanted to because it was only two days, November-long Black Friday deals should give you time to make up for anything you didn’t get.

So, if you’ve still got a long list of kids toys, clothes, and other kids and baby things to cross off your list, check out the best kids and baby Black Friday sales you can shop even before Thanksgiving rolls around. From Nordstrom to Target, all your go-to stores are serving up deals earlier than ever.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s always at the top of our Black Friday list for its luxurious selection of kids and baby deals (and don’t forget some goodies for yourself). Through November 22nd, Nordstrom is having a Daily Drops event and releasing a brand new item each day, so you’ll want to make sure to check it frequently so you don’t miss out. Early Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales kick off on November 20th, and they’ve also got a curated kids and baby gift guide, so make sure to take a peek at that too. You can currently snag up to 40% off must-have items now, like this chic Stokke stroller.

Xplory® Black Athleisure Stroller $769.30 Buy now

Target

Target announced its earliest Black Friday event ever — each week in November, the big-box retailer is coming out with an ad of brand new deals. You can score deals on Beats headphones and some other toys now, but the blowout kids toy and video game sale is going down November 22nd-28th, so you’ll want to get your credit card ready for that now.

Schwinn Valve 12 $74.00 Buy now

Walmart

Walmart’s having not one, but three Black Friday events this year. The first toy sale goes live on November 7th, and includes a deal on the PAW Patrol Dino Patroller for $25, L.O.L. and Barbie dolls for just $5, Hot Wheels, and Hatchimals for $20. A.K.A all the things on your kid’s list this year, so make sure to set a reminder. The second sale won’t have toy deals, but the final one that drops on November 25th online will save the best items for last.

PAW Patrol, Dino Rescue Dino Patroller Motorized Team Vehicle with Exclusive Chase and T. Rex Figures $54.00 Buy now

Amazon

On the heels of Prime Day last month, Amazon announced its Holiday Dash Deals event, with new daily deals each day. We suspect Amazon will also have something in the works for actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but we recommend checking out the kids daily deals section for up-the-minute Dash Deals. You’ll also want to shop the top toys Amazon knows your kid wants this holiday, which includes this adorable Yoda.

Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition $59.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Best Buy

If you’ve got a techie kid to shop for, you know to make a beeline straight to Best Buy. But what you may not expect is all the can’t-miss toy deals you can score at the tech store — and you can buy them now. From Hot Wheels to Barbie and STEM games, there’s no shortage of kid-approved things to choose from.

Hot Wheels - City Mega Garage Play Set $37.49 Buy now

Macy’s

Macy’s Black Friday sale does’t start until November 16th, but they just dropped the official ad so you can get a sneak peek of the deals right now. Select Hot Wheels and the Barbie Chelsea doll will be just $3.99 and a range of themed-character gifts (from Yoda to Olaf) will be on sale. Select Carter’s clothing and kids pajamas will be 60% off, Nike for the entire family will be 25% off, and select coats will be just $15.99.

Buy Buy Baby

We haven’t heard any news on Buy Buy Baby’s Black Friday sale yet, but last year they dropped deals the Saturday before Thanksgiving. We anticipate that the deals will come in sooner, so we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we get word.

