Megan Fox Publicly Calls Out Ex Brian Austin Green For Showing Off Kids on Instagram

Deciding whether — and how much — to post about your kids on social media is a true dilemma of our times, and it’s a tough call for celebrity parents and non-celebs alike. Plenty of parents are anti- and opt out of posting any kid pics on Instagram, Facebook, and the like. Others are full-on “sharenters” — many of whom actually make a living off of their kid content. Either way, it’s a personal decision that should be left up to the parents’ — that is, both parents. Which is precisely why Megan Fox ended up in her ex Brian Austin Green’s Instagram comments this weekend, calling him out for suddenly starting to share photos of their children without having a discussion with his co-parent first.

Austin Green posted a post-Halloween pic on Sunday in which he’s decked out in an…abominable snowman costume I think? And brandishing a plate of…pancakes, perhaps? Either way, his and Fox’s son Journey is lurking adorably beside him in a superhero costume. The pic itself is cute and benign, but what Megan — and plenty of commenters, too — has called out is the fact that Austin Green hardly ever posted his kids’ faces prior to his split with their mom.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture?” Fox commented. “It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in. I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram. You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year.”

Green did previously admit on the podcast Hollywood Raw that he’s been using Instagram as something of a dating app. “I had no idea that Instagram was so much of a dating site until I was single…Then all of a sudden I started getting DMs when Megan and I separated,” he said on the show.

Fox’s comment on Austin Green’s recent photo continues, to set the record straight that she is far from an absent mother: “You have them half the time,” she reminds Austin Green of their custody agreement. “Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”

Dammnnnn. She’s got a point, though. And she’s honestly voiced it in far more measured tones than plenty commenters have.

“You playing victim and acting like everyone else is the bad guy when you cheated on Megan before she been trying to leave for years and she finally did she’s way happier now dude,” wrote one comma-avoidant Fox fan.

“She ain’t wrong,” wrote another commenter. “He NEVER started posting pics of their kids until they split up.”

Even Austin Green’s other ex, Vanessa Marcil, with whom he shares teen son Kassius Lijah, got in on the action. She posted on her Instagram a text image reading, “Like I said… the truth always comes out in the end…” and hashtagged it #ImWithYouSister.

And the feedback seems to have registered with Austin Green, who ended up cropping their son out of the photo.

Of course, any of us who have been through it will tell you that divorce and co-parenting are not one-size-fits-all. They’re messy and difficult and there are no easy answers. And, as Green told the Hollywood Raw podcast back in August, “There’s no rule book to it. There’s no way of doing it right or doing it wrong. We’re learning as we go.”

Let’s hope this was a learning experience for both parents and a call to better, more frequent communication about how they’re co-parenting their kids.

