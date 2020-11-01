Ashlee Simpson Posts First-Ever Picture of Her Baby Boy and Shares His Name

It’s been such an exciting year welcoming so many new celebrity babies. And this weekend, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross’ family grew by one! The couple introduced their baby boy, Ziggy Blu Ross, to the world in a lovable snap shared on Instagram. The newborn joins their 4-year-old daughter, Jagger Ross, and Simpson’s 11-year-old son Bronx whom she shares with ex Pete Wentz. See the heartwarming photo of Ziggy Blu below!

In the photo, the two parents have their gently placed on their baby boy. Simpson captioned the post, “10-29-2020 Ziggy Blu Ross. Our sweet boy has arrived! I’m over the MOON we are so Blessed!”

Ross shared the same adorable shot onto his own page adding, “I’m in heaven.” It’s so sweet to see the son bundled up with blankets and so so much love.

The parents have been married since 2014 after dating for a little over a year. Simpson announced her third pregnancy on Instagram, writing: “We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3.

Using their exciting news to spotlight an important topic, Simpson wrote: “We know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund.”

Congratulations to the Ross family!!

