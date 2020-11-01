Chrissy Teigen Gets a Tattoo to Remember the Son She Lost

It’s been about a month since the world mourned the devastating loss of Chrissy Teigen’s baby Jack. After taking a much-needed break from social media, Teigen has returned. On Twitter, she shared an image of her new tattoo dedicated to her son. During a date night with her husband John Legend, she posted a picture of her arm with the word “Jack” in cursive script on her wrist.

Alongside her tattoo for Jack, is her other tattoo dedicated to John and the couple’s children: Luna and Miles.

Last week, Teigen published an essay where she explained her choice to make her pregnancy-loss public in a series of photos cradling their late son on Instagram. Teigen bravely shared the details of her complicated pregnancy with Jack, and her experience suffering from “partial placenta abruption.”

Teigen wrote: “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever…”

In sharing her tattoo of Jack, Teigen has proved (once again) that her public grief has continued to help countless other families who have felt the pain of a miscarriage or stillbirth. Replying to Chrissy’s original tweet, Twitter user @engineer820 shared that for 13 years she’s been trying to find the best tattoo to honor her own stillborn son.

Let’s help you find something you love. Maybe one s shape, a swirl of air around you. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 1, 2020

“Let’s help you find something you love. Maybe one s shape, a swirl of air around you,” responded Teigen.

We’re so grateful, that Teigen selflessly decided to share her story. Many grieve their loss differently, and that’s okay too.

There is no doubt that she will continue to reach families with her powerful words. And we’ll all be here to listen.

