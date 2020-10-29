Deciding on a name for your newborn baby is a difficult choice for all parents. And with all the stars who gave birth this year, we’ve seen some pretty interesting names. Leighton Meester and Adam Brody recently welcomed their second child back in September, who joins their 5-year-old daughter Arlo Day. True to form, the couple has been keeping a low profile in regards to their baby boy. In fact, it was in an off-hand announcement on Twitch from Brody that we found out about Leighton’s pregnancy in the first place. Brody, however, did recently reveal that actors have come up with the perfect name for their newborn: Joe Biden.

Yep, you read that right. The couple has yet to publicly share their baby boy’s name, and apparently they’re having a little fun teasing all of us fans about it. In an interview with People, in which he opened up about quarantine and family life, Brody joked that the couple has opted to name their son Joe Biden until after the election.

In speaking about their newborn, the O.C star, who married Meester in 2014, told the publication, “For us, luckily in this time in our lives, this moment in our lives, this family growing by one has definitely had its magical moments and it’s had its benefits, for sure.”

Brody also shared what his experience has been like during quarantine with his family. Of his wife, Meester, being pregnant during COVID-19 he said, “To be more or less quarantined during [this] time — the last trimester of pregnancy and the fourth trimester, if you will — has its benefits.”

He continued by saying,”‘You’ve gotten to be in a cocoon. The world outside is scary for the moment and also thrilling and hopeful.” It’s so good to hear that the father has remained hopeful with the arrival of his little one.