We still don’t know the definitive relationship status of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson — if it is defined at all. They two have been spotted and photographed being affection with each other a lot lately, including at Kim Kardashian’s controversial birthday getaway. Meanwhile, putting their romantic feelings or lack thereof aside when it comes to co-parenting daughter True has been a real challenge, Khloé told Ellen DeGeneres.

“I think it’s one of the hardest things I think I’ve ever done, because you have your own personal feelings,” Kardashian said in an interview for Thursday’s Ellen. “When you can put those aside and just put your child first — I mean, it sounds great when you’re all in love and everything — but when you go through something, it’s such a challenge. But to do it, I know how good I feel about myself.”

Kardashian knows first- and second-hand the value in making sure both parents are involved in their kids’ lives after a split. Her parents, Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner, modeled this for her after they divorced when she was 7 years old.

“My parents were that example for me, and my sister Kourtney and Scott are the same way,” she told DeGeneres. “You put your kids first, and it’s hard sometimes, but it pays off. And they’re happy, beautiful, flourishing children.”

Whether that’s the reason Thompson is reportedly living with Kardashian, painting pumpkins with her, and going on tropical vacations with the family remains to be seen. But if everyone’s happy, and True doesn’t have to witness any drama between her mom and dad, that’s what counts.

