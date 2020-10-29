One of the most treasured and highly anticipated holiday toy launches of the year is no doubt the Holiday Toy Truck from Hess, and this year, it arrived earlier than ever. Since 1964, Hess has been a highlight for kids around the world during the holidays, and somehow, the classic toy brand just one-upped itself with something completely new.

For the first time, Hess released an ambulance toy truck. While the launch was coincidental since the truck was designed prior the pandemic, Hess is honoring first responders who are working so tirelessly not just this year, but every year, through this edition of the coveted holiday truck.

In an effort to compensate for shipping delays happening due to the pandemic, the Hess Ambulance and Rescue truck is already available to shop, so you’ve got plenty of time to get it delivered to your door (with time to spare!) before the holidays are here. It retails for just $36.99, which actually doesn’t give us price-tag shock for once.

For the fifth year in a row, Hess partnered with Baylor College of Medicine’s Center for Educational Outreach to design a downloadable STEM curriculum guide, which includes seven lessons featuring the Hess Ambulance and Rescue toy. So not only is it a solid investment as these trucks become collector’s items, but it also doubles as an educational tool to keep kids learning — and to give parents an ounce of free time they so desperately need.

Hess 2020 Ambulance and Rescue $36.99 Buy now

And if you want to pick up a few more styles from previous years, you can also add these retro versions to your cart:

Amazon’s got you covered:

Hess.

You can get your hands on this 2013 version, but there are only a handful left so don’t wait to snag one of these rare trucks.

Hess 2013 Toy Truck & Tractor $66.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

So does Walmart:

ICYMI, Walmart has an online marketplace where you can buy items from other sellers. We discovered a variety of oldie Hess trucks, like this one from 2010.

2010 Hess Toy Truck And Jet $48.00 Buy now

And eBay’s overflowing with vintage options:

If you or your kid is a true Hess fan, this vintage assortment of trucks and other vehicles has your name all over it. You’ll certainly pay a steep price for these rare items, but you can’t really put a price on these one-of-a-kind toys.

Vintage Hess Trucks $45.00 Buy now

And yep, the brand new 2020 truck is already on the pages of eBay too!

