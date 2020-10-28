If there’s one thing we absolutely love, it’s baby bump pictures. Seriously, we can’t get enough — naked or not. Ever since Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell announced they were expecting their first child together in August, we’ve been patiently watching her Instagram for updates in the hopes of catching a small peek. Well, Irwin recently showed off her growing bump in true animal kingdom fashion. And let’s just say, we’re not the only ones excited about her baby girl’s arrival!

Powell and Irwin are seen wearing matching uniforms while posing next to a couple of giraffes in the sweetest new Instagram photo, shared by Irwin. “Baby bump is getting bigger! We’re getting close to the halfway point and I think our Australia Zoo animal family is excited to meet our daughter next year. Even Forest the giraffe is wondering what’s happening! 🧡 🦒” wrote the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star. I mean, a baby bump and animals? This is the type of cute content we all need right now.

Since her pregnancy announcement, Irwin has continued to update her followers with the help of some of her wildlife friends.

In one pregnancy update, she posted her ultrasound while holding a baby kangaroo wrapped in a blanket as her husband held a koala. “The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey. ❤️ Baby Wildlife Warrior is about the size of a hummingbird now! We can’t wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much. Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey,” wrote Irwin.

We (and her zoo friends!) just know she’s going to make the most incredible mama — and until then we’ll be watching, eagle-eyed, for more adorable updates.

