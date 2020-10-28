Mindy Kaling Says Her Daughter Thought Her New Brother ‘Would Come Out as a 2-Year-Old’

We were all very happy for Mindy Kaling when she revealed that she’d given birth to son Spencer seven weeks ago. But the question remained: How did her 2-year-old daughter, Katherine, feel about welcoming a little brother into their little family of two? Kaling revealed a little bit about her eldest child’s ambivalence toward her sibling on Today With Hoda and Jenna Wednesday morning.

“She was very suspicious and worried about him at the beginning,” Kaling said of Katherine’s attitude before Spencer was born. “Because I think in her mind, she thought that he would come out as a 2-year-old. She kept saying like, ‘I’m really worried about my toys.'”

As an older sister myself, I agree that this is a very valid concern.

“And then when she saw that he was just like this helpless, little, adorable blob, but like not that interested in toys at all, she’s like, ‘Oh, I love this guy.'”

Let’s hope she’s ready to share once he’s old enough to start grabbing for them.

Kaling also explained that hiding her pregnancy was pretty easy when she saw people only via Zoom, and it doesn’t even seem like she had initially planned to do so.

“From here up, I would have to look nice, but I was just kind of like pregnant, and no one saw,” she said. “And I just thought, ‘What if I could get away with this?'”

And while for most people, having a newborn during the isolation of 2020 seems like a real challenge, Kaling has a very upbeat attitude about it.

“This time has been so challenging,” she said. “So just to have this little, cuddly 9-pound human living with me has just been the most fun, uplifting thing.”

If you need something uplifting your day, just watch Kaling talk to Senator Kamala Harris about what her vice-presidential candidacy means for women of color, for Kaling’s children, and for the rest of us.

