The Coolest Star Wars Toys to Celebrate Season 2 of The Mandalorian — & They’re All on Amazon

Star Wars fans are gearing up for the much-anticipated release of season two of The Mandalorian on Disney+, which just came out today, so bring on all the Star Wars merch! To help your kids celebrate the premiere of the newest Star Wars series, we’ve rounded up the coolest and newest Star Wars toys kids will love — and you bet they’re all on Amazon.

We already discovered that there’s a covetable LEGO Star Wars advent calendar that kids everywhere will want, but there are a ton of other collectible items your kiddo will love. From plush baby Yodas (that are actually really cute and not creepy at all) and classic action figures to all the LEGO sets you could ever dream of, these toys are anything but average.

Ahead, check out these kid-approved Star Wars toys you’ll want to add to your Amazon cart right now — whether it’s in honor of The Mandalorian or if you want to hide ’em away until the holidays. Psst: there are even some more challenging toys parents can enjoy too.

Lovable Yoda

We don’t know about you, but we think baby Yoda is somehow quite lovable looking. This super-plush toy is inspired by The Mandalorian, so it’s the perfect binge-watching companion, and it’s also part of Amazon’s kids gift guide. With this must-have toy, your kiddo can play the role of The Mandalorian Bounty Hunter and take care of The Child all on their own.

Mattel Star Wars The Child Plush Toy $17.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

Classic Collectibles

You can never go wrong with timeless collectible figures that you and your kid can treasure for a lifetime. This five-pack set includes all your favorite characters from R2-D2 to Luke Skywalker, and it’s even an Amazon exclusive, so you can’t snatch this one up anywhere else.

Star Wars Celebrate The Saga Toys Rebel Alliance Figure Set $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

For the LEGO Fan

If you already snatched up one of the top-selling LEGO Star Wars advent calendars, you’ll want to get your hands on this perfect follow-up toy. This 625-piece Boba Fett collectible building set is more suitable for older kids and adults, so you can get in on the Star Wars toy action too. Once you’ve completed it, you can proudly show off your hard work atop a shelf or table. Bonus: it’s on sale right now!

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet $52.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

